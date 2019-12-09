Live Now
Abilene police need help identifying porch pirate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a porch pirate seen stealing a package from a south Abilene home.

The suspect was caught on camera taking the package from the front porch of a home on the corner of Texas Avenue and Bishop Road December 5.

Anyone with information on this suspects identity is asked to call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

And a reminder for citizens – as of September 1, anyone caught stealing packages will be charged with a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor.

