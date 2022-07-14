Abilene police need help identifying this porch pirate.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a porch pirate.

Police posted a surveillance picture of the suspect to social media Thursday morning, saying he was caught stealing a package from the porch of a home on the 1000 block of S 13th Street.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

No further information on this theft has been released.