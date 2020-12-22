Abilene police need help identifying robbery suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
The suspect, described as standing 5’7″ tall, is accused of robbing a convenience store on the 1300 block of S 14th Street around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
He was caught on surveillance video entering and leaving the store.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
Latest Posts:
- Texas tenants: You may be able to avoid eviction and have 6 months past-due rent paid
- California desperately searches for more nurses and doctors
- Court case in Texas shows DACA program remains under peril
- Lean Cuisine product recalled over possible bits of plastic found in food
- Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win