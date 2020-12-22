Abilene police need help identifying robbery suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a robbery suspect.

The suspect, described as standing 5’7″ tall, is accused of robbing a convenience store on the 1300 block of S 14th Street around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was caught on surveillance video entering and leaving the store.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

