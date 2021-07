Abilene police looking for two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store July 2.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two suspect accused of robbing a convenience store earlier this week.

The suspects were caught on camera at the scene of the robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 block of E Hwy 80 around 10:45 p.m. July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.