Abilene police need help identifying suspects behind fast food restaurant assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying three suspects behind an assault at a fast food restaurant.

The male suspects were caught on camera during the assault at an undisclosed restaurant on November 2.

Three people were assaulted during the incident, according to police.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on these suspects’ identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to cash rewards!

