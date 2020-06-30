Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a theft case.
Surveillance pictures of the women were circulated in a social media post Tuesday morning.
The post states, “they may have information regarding multiple thefts from a local retailer,” and that “they may have been driving a silver Dodge Journey or Caravan.”
Anyone with information on these women’s identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
