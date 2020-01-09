Abilene police need help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing several vehicles in north Abilene.

The burglaries happened at a television station at the 4400 block of N. Clack Street in mid-December.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

