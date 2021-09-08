Abilene police need to identify convenience store robbery suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need to identify two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store in north Abilene.

The suspects were caught on camera during the robbery at the store on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue around 4:15 a.m. August 27.

“We would like to speak to these two individuals,” a social media post states.

Anyone who has information on these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

