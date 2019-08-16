Abilene police need to identify identity theft suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying an identity theft suspect.

The suspect was caught on camera using someone else’s personal information to withdraw money from a local bank.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s name or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to a cash reward.

