Abilene police need to identify person connected to package theft case

Crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a person connected to a package theft case in northeast Abilene.

The female could have information on a package theft off Somerset/Eastover near Washington Blvd.

Anyone within information is asked to message the Abilene Police Department on Facebook.

