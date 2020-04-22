Abilene police need to identify person connected to package theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a person connected to a package theft case in northeast Abilene.
The female could have information on a package theft off Somerset/Eastover near Washington Blvd.
Anyone within information is asked to message the Abilene Police Department on Facebook.
