Abilene police need to identify suspect accused of stealing from library

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from the library.

The suspect was caught on camera taking merchandise from the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library on December 5.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt and khaki shorts when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to a cash reward.

