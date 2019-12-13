Abilene police need to identify suspect accused of stealing from library

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from the library.
The suspect was caught on camera taking merchandise from the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library on December 5.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt and khaki shorts when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
Good information could lead to a cash reward.
