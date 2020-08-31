Abilene police need to identify suspect behind multiple robberies last week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify a suspect behind multiple robberies last week.

The suspect is accused of robbing three south side businesses the evening of August 26.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could be eligible for a cash reward.

