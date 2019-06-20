Abilene police need to identify theft, hit-and-run suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a woman accused of committing a hit-and-run as she was fleeing the scene of a theft.

A social media post states the woman allegedly took several items from a store on the 3500 block of S. Clack Street on June 1st without paying.

She then got into a red truck, hit another vehicle in the parking lot, and drove away.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)676-6610. Be sure to mention case number 19-042811.