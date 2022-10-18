ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to talk with a man involved in a “suspicious incident” with a child last week.

Police say the child reported she was approached by an unknown man in a suspicious manner. He was asking her a question that she couldn’t understand because of a language barrier, so she went to a nearby family member.

A confrontation between the family member and unknown man then ensued, according to police, who say the man fled before police arrived.

This man is described as a Hispanic male driving a smaller grey vehicle, possibly a Honda, with a green, black, and red interior with a red deck spoiler.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.