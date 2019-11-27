Abilene police offer cash rewards for 7 wanted criminals

Large: Austin Ray Hewitt Top (left to right): Lacey Nicole Cook, Dustin Kitchens, Frank Antonio Esparza Bottom (Left to Right): Mike Isaac Gomez, Stephanie Martinez, Rebecca Michelle Gardener

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Lacey Nicole Cook – Possession of Meth

– Possession of Meth Dustin Kitchens – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Frank Antonio Esparza – Possession of Meth

Possession of Meth Mike Isaac Gomez – Injury to Child

Injury to Child Stephanie Martinez – Injury to Child

Injury to Child Rebecca Michelle Gardener – Possession of Meth

Possession of Meth Austin Ray Hewitt (FEATURED) – Robbery

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.

