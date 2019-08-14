Abilene police offer cash rewards for 7 wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Seth Joshua Ray – Robbery

Robbery Tyler Lee West – Burglary of a Habitation, Aggravated Assault

Burglary of a Habitation, Aggravated Assault Elizabeth Nicole Webb – Credit Card Abuse

Credit Card Abuse Martin Hernandez – Possession of Cocaine, DWI

Possession of Cocaine, DWI Brandon Jacob Elder – Theft of Firearm

Theft of Firearm Damien Joiner – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Richard Earl Daniels – Sexual Assault of a Child, Assault Family Violence, Possession of Meth

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.