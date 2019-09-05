Abilene police offer cash rewards for 7 wanted fugitives

Large: Mercedes Yvette Scott Top (left to right): Rebecca Michelle Gardener, Stephanie Renee Martinez, Zachary Ray Owen Bottom (left to right): Robert Craig Carson, Julian Lee McGough, Elizabeth Nicole Webb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Rebecca Michelle Gardener – Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Possession of Meth

Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Possession of Meth Stephanie Renee Martinez – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Zachary Ray Owen – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Robert Craig Carson – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Julian Lee McGough – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Elizabeth Nicole Webb – Credit Card Abuse

Credit Card Abuse Mercedes Yvette Scott (FEATURED) – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.

