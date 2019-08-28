Abilene police offering cash rewards for 7 wanted criminals

Marquise Demond Latson (Large). Top (left to right): Jessie Blake Welty, Michael Don Williams, Casey Lane Matthews. Bottom (left to right): Elizabeth Nicole Webb, Shamus Lasater, Juan Carlos Marquez

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Jessie Blake Welty – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Michael Don Williams – Theft of Firearm

– Theft of Firearm Casey Lane Matthews – Harassment, Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Call

– Harassment, Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Call Elizabeth Nicole Webb – Credit Card Abuse

Credit Card Abuse Shamus Lasater – Aggravated Assault x2

Aggravated Assault x2 Juan Carlos Marquez – Bond Jumping, Assault Family Violence

Bond Jumping, Assault Family Violence Marquise Demond Latson – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.