Abilene police offering cash rewards for 7 wanted fugitives

Large: Mercedes Yvette Scott Top (left to right): Charles Weaver, Roger Paige Stiles, Rebecca Michelle Gardener Bottom (left to right): Stephanie Renee Martin, Martin Hernandez, Robert Craig Carson

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Charles Weaver – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Roger Paige Stiles – Endangering a Child

Endangering a Child Rebecca Michelle Gardener – Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine Stephanie Renee Martin – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Martin Hernandez – Possession of Cocaine, DWI

Possession of Cocaine, DWI Robert Craig Carson – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Mercedes Yvette Scott (FEATURED) – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.

Call Abilene Crime Stoppers if you have info. on any of these suspects, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers, (325) 676-8477, download the P3 app on your smartphone and submit a tip, or submit a tip on the crime stoppers website, www.abilenecrimestoppers.com