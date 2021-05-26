Abilene police offering cash rewards for wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Ashley Alaniz – Aggravated Kidnapping

– Aggravated Kidnapping Tommy Soper – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Keelin Latrell Woodards – Robbery

Robbery Richard Nieves – Sex Offender Registry

Sex Offender Registry Kevin Bernard Harris – Endangering a Child

Endangering a Child Robert ‘Ese’ Castro – Retaliation, Unauthorized Absence from Correction Facility

Retaliation, Unauthorized Absence from Correction Facility Roger Scott Wilson (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Aggravated Kidnapping

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

"Abilene's Wanted Criminals" is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.