Abilene police release surveillance video of hotel robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have released surveillance video from a hotel robbery last week.

The robbery happened at a hotel on the 3000 block of Catclaw Drive January 12 just before 10:30 p.m.

Video released by police Wednesday morning shows a single, masked suspect enter the hotel. He then rifles through a drawer behind the front desk before taking cash, and he appears to have a weapon in his pocket.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s possible identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

Three additional robberies happened the same night as this incident – two convenience stores and another hotel.

Investigators have not disclosed if the incidents are related. Read more about the other robberies here.