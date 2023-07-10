ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for two suspects who were caught on security cameras during a home burglary last Friday.

According to a Facebook post from APD, the break-in happened Friday, July 7 in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

The suspects are both men. One was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and vest that covered his skin, a blue and white bandanna covering his face, a gray cap, and yellow gloves. The other suspect had on a gray tank top, red hat, and red bandanna. Both men wore blue jeans.

Police did not include what was taken or the value of what these suspects allegedly burgled. If you can help police locate these men, call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 6765-8477. You can remain anonymous, and you will be eligible for a cash reward.