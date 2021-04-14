Abilene police searching for armed road rage suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun during a road rage incident.

That incident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Sayles Boulevard around 4:00 p.m. last Thursday.

A police report reveals the man pulled a gun on a 50-year-old victim during the incident.

The suspect was driving a tan or gold-colored Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.

