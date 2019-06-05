Abilene police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian Tuesday Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian then fled the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle, described as a dark-colored Ford Mustang with dark-colored racing stripes (model year 2012 or newer), hit a pedestrian who was using the crosswalk at Judge Ely Blvd and EN 10th Street around 4:15 p.m.

Witnesses observed the pedestrian fly partially onto the hood of the Mustang then land in the road before the driver fled. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the front end of the Mustang could be damaged from the crash.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331, or anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.