Crime

Abilene police searching for identity theft suspect

By:

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 03:51 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2019 03:52 PM CST

Abilene police searching for identity theft suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are searching for an identity theft suspect who withdrew a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.

The victim used this information to make the withdrawal in late January, according to a social media post.

Police were notified after the victim noticed the large sum of money missing. 

Anyone with information on this suspect's whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. 

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected