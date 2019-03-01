Abilene police searching for identity theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are searching for an identity theft suspect who withdrew a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
The victim used this information to make the withdrawal in late January, according to a social media post.
Police were notified after the victim noticed the large sum of money missing.
Anyone with information on this suspect's whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.
If you know this guy call us. He stole a large sum of money from a victim using their identity. https://t.co/p8dddAnUvG via @YouTube— Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) March 1, 2019
