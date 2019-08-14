Abilene police searching for man missing since May

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man who’s been missing since May.

Phillip Perez, 35, was last seen at Taco Bueno on N. Judge Ely Blvd on Mayy 22.

A social media post states he was wearing a black Taco Bueno shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-6634.

