Abilene police searching for man with information on Aggravated Robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man who may have information on an Aggravated Robbery.

Detectives want to speak to Marvin Jones in connection to Case #20-038305.

Anyone who knows of Jones’ possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

