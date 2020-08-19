Abilene police searching for man with information on Aggravated Robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man who may have information on an Aggravated Robbery.
Detectives want to speak to Marvin Jones in connection to Case #20-038305.
Anyone who knows of Jones’ possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
