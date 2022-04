ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing teen.

17-year-old Skylynn Dunlap was last seen in Abilene March 23.

Police say Dunlap is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, and braces.

Anyone who knows of Dunlap’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.