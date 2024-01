ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Betty Allison, 77, was last seen on foot around 5:00 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Orange Street.

Police say she has dementia and walks with a cane.

Anyone who sees Allison is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

No further information has been released.