ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars.

Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect.

Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

In June, police circulated more surveillance stills of an armed vehicle burglar who was caught targeting a truck on Western Plains Avenue.

This suspect is clearly seen holding a firearm during the burlgary.

It’s currently unknown if these two incidents are related.

