Abilene police searching for runaway teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a runaway teenage girl.

16-year-old Misshalay Braziel was last seen in south Abilene July 31 and was likely still in that area as of August 10.

A social media post states Misshalay is, “4’11” and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in braids which are highlighted at the ends. She has rhinestones glue to two of her teeth and a belly button ring.”

Anyone who knows of Misshalay’s possible location is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.