Abilene police searching for suspects accused of robbing Academy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding two suspects accused of robbing Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The suspects – described only as a male and a female – were caught on camera during the robbery at the store on the 3500 block of S. Clack Street July 27.

Police did say the license plates on the car they were seen getting into returned to a different vehicle.

No further information was released.

Anyone with a possible idea of these suspects’ whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.