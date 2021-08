ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding two suspects accused of robbing a man while he was washing his car.

The suspects were caught on camera robbing the man at a car wash on Hwy 277 and Texas Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts or identities are asked to contact Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.