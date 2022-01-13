Abilene police searching for suspects behind string of Wednesday night robberies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for a string of robberies Wednesday night.

Four robberies took place in Abilene between the hours of 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., where the suspect or suspects took either money, food, or cigarettes from hotels and convenience stores.

Investigators released the follow information on each of the crimes:

7:39 p.m. – Convenience store at 700 Veteran’s Dr. robbed by male wearing a dark hoodie and facemask, described as heavy set.

9:15 p.m. – Convenience store at 3400 Ambler Ave. robbed by possible male wearing dark mask, dark pants, and lighter colored jacket.

9:43 p.m. – Hotel at 1700 Overland Trail robbed by male.

10:23 p.m. – Hotel at 3000 Catclaw Dr. robbed by male, wearing mask.

Anyone with information on these robberies should contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All Crime Stoppers tips are guaranteed anonymous.