Abilene police still need help finding 4 men connected to cyber crimes investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police still need help identifying four men connected to an ongoing investigation.

The men could all possibly have more information related to an investigation involving cyber crimes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Haak at (325)676-6631.

Tipsters can leave a message with the information, just mention the number on the picture you are referencing.

No further information regarding these men or the investigation has been released.

