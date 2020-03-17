Abilene police to start handling more calls by phone in response to coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are going to start handling more calls by phone in response to the coronavirus.

Tuesday morning, Chief Stan Standridge said Abilene PD will be moving to a Differential Police Response method, which utilizes remote response, like phone calls, instead of dispatching officers to every call for service.

Chief Standridge says this applies to crimes that are not in progress and will not effect emergency events where immediate police response is needed.

He is also advising the public to report crimes that are not in progress online.

Just go to the Abilene Police Department website and visit the ‘Report a Crime‘ section.

Anyone who wants to request documents can also do so on the website under the Open Records section.

