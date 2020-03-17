1  of  44
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Abilene police to start handling more calls by phone in response to coronavirus

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are going to start handling more calls by phone in response to the coronavirus.

Tuesday morning, Chief Stan Standridge said Abilene PD will be moving to a Differential Police Response method, which utilizes remote response, like phone calls, instead of dispatching officers to every call for service.

Chief Standridge says this applies to crimes that are not in progress and will not effect emergency events where immediate police response is needed.

He is also advising the public to report crimes that are not in progress online.

Just go to the Abilene Police Department website and visit the ‘Report a Crime‘ section.

Anyone who wants to request documents can also do so on the website under the Open Records section.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News