Abilene police training four mounted patrol officers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene police officers are in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex training to become certified mounted patrol officers, meaning APD will be getting some new four-legged additions to the department.

Residents can expect to see the horses at large scale events such as Western Heritage Week, or the West Texas Fair and Rodeo.

APD says the program will be a good way to do more community outreach and have a strong presence within Abilene.

The officers will be certified Friday, October 15 and are planning on making their first public appearance at APD’s Trunk or Treat event October 28.

The four officers are: Jessica Watkins (10 year patrol officer), Sean Yargus (3 year patrol officer), Kenneth Welch (5 year patrol officer), and Larry Hill (3 year patrol officer).

The officers say they wanted to combine their passion for horsemanship with policing, so they have volunteered their personal horses to become apart of the Abilene Police Department.

The owners will be getting a stipend for the use of their horses and for equipment.