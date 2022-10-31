Antisemetic flyers were found around an Abilene neighborhood this weekend.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are urging citizens to throw away antisemetic and “anti-government” materials that were left around a local neighborhood this weekend.

The flyers were found in the Old Elmwood neighborhood in south Abilene overnight Saturday.

KTAB and KRBC will not be showing pictures of the flyers, which contain antisemetic language regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as well as references to Communism and religion.

“Although this material could be troubling to citizens, you should throw it away,” police explain.

Anyone who is aware of any specific threats is asked to call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

No further information has been released.