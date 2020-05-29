Abilene police want to talk to anyone harassed by man at local stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police want to talk to anyone who may have been harassed by a man at local convenience and grocery stores.

Clef Minton, 63, is involved in an investigation regarding the alleged harassment.

Police are now, “seeking any information from citizens who may have been approached by Minton and spoken to in an indecent manner,” according to a social media post.

Detectives don’t wish to speak to Minton at this time, just citizens who have been in contact with him.

Anyone with information can call (325)676-6610. If no one answers, leave a message with contact information.

