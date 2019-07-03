Abilene police warn of credit card skimmers

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This article originally said a skimmer was found at a gas station in a specific region, per the Abilene PD social media post. Police later said they made a mistake and asked KTAB and KRBC to remove the location.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is warning of a credit card skimming devices ahead of the holiday season.

Police published a post to social media Wednesday, advising citizens to pay attention while at the pump.

The post says consumers should heed the following tips when filling up:

  • Look for security stickers or pry marks on the fuel pump.
  • If it’s missing/broken or tampered with, do not use it and notify store mgmt.
  • If you see someone opening up the machine who doesn’t look like they should be, call the local law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News