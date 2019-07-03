Abilene police warn of credit card skimmers

Editor’s note: This article originally said a skimmer was found at a gas station in a specific region, per the Abilene PD social media post. Police later said they made a mistake and asked KTAB and KRBC to remove the location.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is warning of a credit card skimming devices ahead of the holiday season.
Police published a post to social media Wednesday, advising citizens to pay attention while at the pump.
The post says consumers should heed the following tips when filling up:
- Look for security stickers or pry marks on the fuel pump.
- If it’s missing/broken or tampered with, do not use it and notify store mgmt.
- If you see someone opening up the machine who doesn’t look like they should be, call the local law enforcement.