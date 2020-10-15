Abilene police warn of suspect targeting purses in shopping carts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning citizens of a theft suspect who’s been targeting purses left in shopping carts.

This suspect, who has been caught on surveillance video, is looking for shoppers (especially females) who leave their purses unattended.

He waits until the shoppers turn away then strikes, taking wallets and other valuables from inside their bags.

“Keep your credit cards/ cell phones on you instead of your purse, or keep your purse zipped/snapped shut on your shoulder,” police advise shoppers.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

The same suspect has also targeted stores in Wichita Falls and Lubbock.

No further information has been released.

