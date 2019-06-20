Abilene residents robbed hours apart while walking home, getting into vehicle Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene residents report they were robbed by strangers hours apart while walking home and getting into a vehicle during separate incidents Wednesday morning.

The first robbery happened on Kirkwood Street and N 18th Street around 8:30 a.m. A police report states the victim claims he was walking to his home when two unknown suspects demanded money from him, then knocked him to the ground, punching, hitting, and kicking him before taking his wallet and fleeing the scene. This victim was hospitalized for his injuries.

A few hours later, a second robbery incident was reported on the 200 block of Jefferson Drive. This victim told police he was getting into his vehicle around 11:30 a.m. when two suspects pulled guns on him, taking his phone, wallet, and car keys.

It’s unknown if these robbery incidents are related, but both reports described the suspects as two Hispanic males. The report on Jefferson Drive also sated the suspects were young.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.