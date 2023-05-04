An Abilene noodle bar is changing ownership following a series of human trafficking arrests tied to the restaurant.

Fun Noodle Bar on the 4300 block of Southwest Drive announced their change of ownership Thursday, saying they will be closed for three days beginning May 8 to finalized the transition.

The announcement reads as follows:

Dear valued customers,

We are excited to announce that we will be undergoing a change in ownership at our restaurant. In order to facilitate this transition, we will be closed for three day (May 8th to May 10th）. However, we want to assure you that all of our staff will be retained, our delicious food will remain the same, and we will be upgrading our equipment to enhance the quality of our offerings.

We appreciate your continued support and patronage, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon. Thank you for your understanding during this time.

Best regards,

FUN NOODLE BAR

In February, restaurant manager Peilun Jiao was the third suspect arrested during a human trafficking investigation involving a former Fun Noodle Bar employee who says he was held against his will.

Owner Hai Zhuang and alleged smuggler Gerardo Quijada-Soto were taken into custody as well.

All three suspects are charged with Trafficking of Persons accused of having a hand in the trafficking of an an undocumented immigrant who was held in a home and forced to work with no money or food for six months.

