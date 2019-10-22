Abilene rideshare owner accused of abusing disabled victim while under contract with City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of a rideshare company is accused of assaulting a disabled person he picked up while under contract with the City of Abilene.

Collin Brown, 47, was arrested for misdemeanor Assault Against Disabled Individual following the incident, which was reported at the end of September.

Court documents state Brown, the owner of LynkUp Taxi, picked up the victim and another disabled individual from a disabled living facility as part of a ride service contracted by CityLink.

Brown allegedly dropped off the other disabled individual then took the victim, who has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old, to a dead-end road instead of her place of employment.

When on the road, Brown told the victim he wanted to give her a hug then gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek. The documents state she was confused so she also gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Brown then told her, “she was pretty and had a great personality,” according to the documents.

After dropping her off, he also told her not to tell anyone.

The victim was able to describe the dead end road in detail and maintained a consistent version of events while reporting to multiple people.

Brown admitted to stopping the ride to give the victim a “church handshake” but denied taking her down a dead end road and giving her a hug and a kiss.

The City of Abilene says Brown passed a background check before receiving a contract to drive in affiliation with CityLink.

LynkUp Taxi services are still being utilized by the City but Brown has been banned from driving.

Latest Posts: