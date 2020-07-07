Abilene sex offender found with child porn, accused of new child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene sex offender was found in possession of child pornography and is now accused of a new child sex crime.

Vinson Higginbotham, 32, was arrested Monday for Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Performance by Child.

An arrest report reveals Higginbotham’s phone was searched after he violated his sex offender registry.

During the search, child pornography was found and at least one image was of a child under the age of 14 who is known to him.

Higginbotham remains held in jail on bonds totaling $70,000.

He was initially sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old in 2011 then was discharged from incarceration.

Latest Posts: