Abilene toddler tests positive for meth, cocaine – parents arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple was arrested after their toddler tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Quaetonio Hughes, 25, and Taylor Newsom, 21, were both taken into custody Wednesday for Endangering a Child.

Court documents state CPS contacted police in January and told them Hughes and Newsom were using drugs around their child.

During the investigation, the child tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, and both suspects tested positive for meth.

Hughes and Newsom admitted to actively using drugs, according to the documents.

