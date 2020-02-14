Abilene woman accused of producing nude videos and images of child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of producing nude videos and images of a child has been arrested.
Cassie Watson, 25, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote, Possession of Meth, and Tampering with Evidence.
A press release reveals Watson, “was interviewed in her involvement in producing nude videos and images of an underage child.”
No further information was provided.
Watson remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.
