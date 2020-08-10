Abilene woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk multiple times during robbery, assaulting neighbor with metal rod

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of stabbing a gas station clerk multiple times during a robbery then assaulting her neighbor with a metal rod has been arrested.

Chelsey Hunter, 31, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Aggravated Robbery following an incident at a convenience store on the 2100 block of S 1st Street.

The clerk told police Hunter entered the store around 6:30 p.m. and when she was advised she was banned and needed to leave, Hunter said, “I don’t give a f***” and began stabbing the clerk.

An arrest report reveals the clerk was stabbed multiple times while attempting to stop Hunter and force her outside.

During the altercation, Hunter told the clerk, “give me all the f****** money, I am going to jail anyway.”

She eventually fled when another customer entered the store, according to the report. The clerk was able to identify her to police.

When officers went to Hunter’s home, they learned that after she committed the stabbing, she assaulted her duplex neighbor by beating him over the head with a metal curtain rod.

He told police he was sitting outside when she began attacking him, so he ran inside, but she followed him and continued the assault.

This neighbor’s brother was able to get Hunter outside, so she fled to her side of the duplex, where she was arrested when police arrived.

Hunter remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

