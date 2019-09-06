Abilene woman arrested for distributing child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has been arrested

Mary Ellen Ranjel, 46, was taken into custody Thursday for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography. She was then released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

An arrest report states a search warrant execution at an undisclosed location revealed evidence that Ranjel had “received and distributed an explicit image of child pornography.”

No further information has been disclosed.

