Abilene woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run on S. Treadaway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run accident on S. Treadaway Boulevard.

Wanda Rani Hebert, 58, was arrested Monday for Accident Involving Death in connection to the accident, which killed Calvin Eugene Roberts III, 43, Sunday morning.

Roberts’ body was found lying in the middle of the roadway around 6:00 a.m.

Early in the investigation, no witnesses had come forward. It’s unknown what led to the recent arrest.

Hebert remains held in the Taylor County Jail. As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, her bond had not been set.

No further information about the crime has been released.